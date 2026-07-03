Salehe Bembury

Salehe Bembury is a footwear designer known for his transformative work at Yeezy and his influential collaborations with New Balance, Crocs, and Puma. His designs feature futuristic shapes paired with unexpected textures and functional elements, redefining sneaker aesthetics while prioritizing everyday comfort. Bembury’s signature use of bold colorways and organic, nature-inspired motifs—like his distinctive leaf and fingerprint patterns—sets his work apart in the sneaker world. Collectors prioritize Bembury’s reinterpretation of classic sneaker silhouettes through the lens of streetwear. His blend of utility and artistry fuels sustained enthusiasm and demand within sneaker culture. Bembury also runs his own brand, Spunge.

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Green and blue patterned Puma jersey with a cloud design and a circular logo on the chest.
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Puma x Salehe Bembury Soccer Collection: How to Shop

Jerseys, tees, shorts, and a Velum NITRO sneaker are available now on Complex.

Complex Staff38 days ago
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