The team behind the new ROBE Looks site is aiming to give consumers a fresh take on the secondhand shopping experience.

In short, the marketplace site will provide visitors with the chance to shop pre-owned pieces and more from various sports stars. First up is the inaugural installment in the Athlete’s Collection series, which will feature collections from Avery Bradley of the Los Angeles Lakers and Taurean Prince from the Minnesota Timberwolves.

ROBE Looks was founded by Chad Patterson, an entrepreneur with experience across various industries, including marketing. Per the ROBE Looks team, each collection released through the platform will see the donation of no less than 20 percent of proceeds to a charity selected by the celebrity.

Below, get a closer look at some of the pieces that will appear in the debut closet sales from Avery Bradley and Taurean Prince. Upcoming collections include one from the Houston Rockets’ DJ Augustin in support of the Stroke of Love nonprofit, as well as one from the Charlotte Hornets’ Terry Rozier in support of the 12 Blessings nonprofit.

ROBE Looks is set to launch on Friday. For more info, hit the site.