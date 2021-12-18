Christmas came early for Rihanna stans.

On Thursday, the multi-hyphenate gifted fans with her Savage X Fenty holiday collection “Fluff It Up.” The range offers ultra-soft loungewear pieces, such as high-waisted pajama pants, mohair-style halter bralettes, mockneck catsuits, short robes with removable self-belts, and thigh-high slipper stockings. Most of the designs are available in sizes XS to 3X, and are presented in navy blue and kelly green colorways; the latter of which is one of RiRi’s favorite colors.

The Savage x Fenty Fluff It Up range is available now online. Individual pieces are priced between $24.95 to $64.95; however, customers can cop a five-piece pack for $284.75.

You can check out some of the product shots below.