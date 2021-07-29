Rihanna is letting fans know where she stands regarding a recent Real Housewives of New York City development.

On Wednesday, the Anti singer and Fenty Beauty founder tagged Ramona Singer in a playful post referencing a moment from a recent episode of the Bravo reality series during which Rihanna was name-dropped by Leah McSweeney. In the episode, Singer says she should “promote Leah Mob” or “Mob something” on a sweatshirt, marking a reference to McSweeney’s long-running Married to the Mob clothing line.

McSweeney’s response, understandably, was to mention Rihanna while explaining that Singer wasn’t exactly her demographic.

“I already have Rihanna wearing my shit,” she said at one point in the episode.

The moment quickly made its way to Rihanna herself, who shared a self-filmed clip from the episode to her Instagram on Wednesday alongside a selfie in which she’s seen wearing one of Married to the Mob’s “Bitch Mob” tops.