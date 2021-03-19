For the latest entry in its canon of designer collaborations, Dr. Martens is turning to none other than the master of wearable brutalism, Rick Owens.

The first release of the two-part collaborative project from the pairing of two decades-strong brands will launch tomorrow – Saturday, March 20 – at which point fans will have a chance to get their hands on a subverted take on the 1460 Bex platform sole boot.

“When I was a teen and becoming physically aware, I saw how a tightly laced ankle leading to a broad, solidly planted foot had a simple, modest, industrial masculinity—almost like a corset between a muscled calf and a sturdy foot that acted as a stoic ballast,” Rick Owens said in an emailed statement when detailing the punk-centered inspiration behind the collab. “[Dr. Martens] exemplified this best. I saw them on all the guys flying through the air at the shows I went to then…Fear, Black Flag, The Screamers, Alien Sex Fiend.”

The Dr. Martens name, Rick added, grew into “a symbol of a raw and sweaty vitality that I thought I might be able to pull off.”

For info on how and when to grab a pair of the Rickified 1460 Bex boots, seen in greater detail below, click here. The second part of the Rick x Martens collab will be unveiled in May.

Image via Rick Owens x Dr. Martens

Image via Rick Owens x Dr. Martens

Image via Rick Owens x Dr. Martens

Image via Rick Owens x Dr. Martens

Image via Rick Owens x Dr. Martens

Image via Rick Owens x Dr. Martens

Image via Rick Owens x Dr. Martens