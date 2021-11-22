Rhuigi Villaseñor, the founder and creative director of the Rhude brand, has given fans a glimpse at a varsity jacket commemorating Jay-Z’s recent induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.

The jacket peek arrived via an Instagram Story update on Sunday, with Villaseñor giving his 285,000 followers a close-up look at a sleeve adorned with the titles of Jay’s solo discography entries, all the way up to 4:44. Featured toward the bottom of the leather sleeve, as seen below, is “Hall of Fame Hov.”

Image via Instagram

Jay, of course, is known to rock Rhude pieces with some frequency. Last month, for example, he appeared in a piece from Rhude’s eyewear division and also wore Rhude when courtside.

Amid Paris Fashion Week festivities last year, the Ye-produced Jay-Z classic “Heart of the City” was approved for use by the artist himself during the Rhude show’s final walk. “‘Ain’t no love in the heart of the city.’ That’s why [the song] fits,” Villaseñor told Complex at the time.

During his Rock Hall speech last month, Jay shouted out an assortment of “heroes” he credited with guiding his decisions earlier in his career. The speech, which notably saw the 23-time Grammy winner accepting the honor in his first year of eligibility, followed legacy-focused comments by everyone from Blue Ivy to Barack Obama. Over the weekend, the full 2021 edition of the induction ceremony made its way to HBO and HBO Max.