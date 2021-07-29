On Thursday, Reebok officially unveiled and launched its Courting Greatness FW21 basketball campaign and an AR tool, looking to inspire people to set up basketball courts anywhere.

At the core of the new campaign is the AR tool, which utilizes augmented reality technology available in most mobile phones to map out rough dimensions of potential basketball courts. To demonstrate how the tool can be used, Reebok has partnered with New York Sunshine Install Team to create a court using found materials.

The installation is available to view at 36 Fifth Avenue in Brooklyn, and there will be similar installations in Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and Atlanta later through the fall/winter ’21 season. To access the tool, users can visit the Courting Greatness site; no app download is necessary.

To coincide, Reebok will also launch its Question Mid “Iverson Four” sneaker on July 31, inspired by the '04 national team uniforms.

“For kids and teens living in the city, basketball is the pre-eminent sport, but finding space to play can be especially challenging,” said Inga Stenta, Reebok's head of U.S. marketing. “We are continuously inspired by athletes who reimagine competition and find alternative ways to play. ‘Courting Greatness’ will help create access for these kids—and players of all levels and walks—whether they have a court or not.”

