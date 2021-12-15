Staying ahead of the social media game is LA-based content creator Pau Dictado’s specialty. Take a quick scroll through her feed and you’ll notice that she’s always on top of all the latest fashion, beauty, and lifestyle trends. And while it may be a lot to keep up with, a major factor in her success is having cutting-edge technology by her side.

Lately, Dictado’s been snapping photos and videos with Ray-Ban Stories—a.k.a. Ray-Ban and Meta’s smart glasses—which she first tried when she stopped by the brands’ ComplexCon booth last month. In Long Beach, she gave them a spin alongside other A-listers like Lil Yachty, Nick Cannon, and Kitty Ca$h, and her content hasn’t been the same since. To show off how much of a difference the lenses have made, she let us in on what her experience with the pair has been like. See for yourself below.

A Hype Morning

“I typically wake up around 5:30 to 6:00 AM to go to the gym, shower, and freshen up,” she shares. Dictado never skips out on her early morning workouts making the glasses extra handy. Not only do they protect her from the California sun, Ray-Ban Stories double as headphones, courtesy of the open-ear speakers on the side that can play anything from music to podcasts.

Let the Camera Roll

Once she’s ready to start shooting or filming, this is where the specs shine. Dictado sticks to capturing several looks throughout the week. “It definitely varies, but recently, I’ve been inspired by incorporating men’s fashion into my overall style,” the fashion expert reveals.

With all the fits she rocks for her reels alone, Ray-Ban Stories makes it a seamless process. “The fact that you can record videos hands-free is game-changing,” Dictado emphasizes. “Plus, I love that the glasses give my content a unique first-person point-of-view and to make things even better, I can easily do it all at the click of a button.”

Each pair features a Dual 5MP camera that automatically adjusts to light resulting in gram-worthy pics and a hypersensitive one-button touchpad allowing users to control their listening and recording. And keeping creators like Dictado in mind, Meta also developed the Meta View app, known as the smart glasses’ operating system where photos or videos can be imported, edited, and shared to social media all in one place.

What’s Next?

Dictado’s made the frames’ efficiency, ease, and utility clear, but she has big plans to further spotlight their next-level picture quality. “I think a great place to wear them is Yosemite as the sights are grand and beautiful, so it would be awesome to see Yosemite as I do through the lens of Ray-Ban Stories,” she says. Luckily, each purchase comes with a compact, portable charging case that’s designed for on-the-go creation. If you don’t already, make sure to follow Dictado, and if you want to listen, capture, and share like she does, shop all the Ray-Ban Stories glasses here.