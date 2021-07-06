PHIPPS, fresh off the launch of their GOLD LABEL vintage collection, is linking up with local retailer DEPARTAMENTO to host a special one-day-only event at the Rose Bowl Flea Market in Pasadena, California.

The very best of the PHIPPS collection will be showcased and sold for one day only on July 11, with prospective shoppers having the chance to visit a booth set among the leading vintage vendors from around the world. Exclusive pieces featured at the booth will include t-shirts, accessories, vintage sportswear, and denim. Also available is a selection of remarkably rare runway pieces.

The PHIPPS GOLD LABEL vintage collection launched in 2020 as an online experience. Per a brand rep, the aim was to help in the reduction of overproduction in the industry by offering pieces sourced from all around the globe while keeping an eye on modern tastes.

Image via DEPARTAMENTO

The Rose Bowl Flea Market is held on the second Sunday of each month and is widely referred to as the “greatest flea market on Earth.” Thousands of vendors regularly show up to give attendees a chance at bagging antiques, vintage attire, pieces from local artists, and much more. In 2021, the Rose Bowl Flea Market is riding high on a decades-strong legacy while simultaneously boosting interest in the purchase of used pieces in light of ongoing environmental concerns.

For more on the inspiration behind the GOLD LABEL project, click here. Below, see a small sampling of what to expect on July 11 in Pasadena.