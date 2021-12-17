Our Legacy WORK SHOP has teamed up with running specialist Satisfy for the latest installment of its Holiday Market drop.

The pair, who previously worked together back in May this year, now build on their earlier collaboration, delivering running-centric garments which have been made from upcycled and reused fabric.

All garments within the capsule have been dressed with Our Legacy WORK SHOP’s branding and incorporate materials like AuraLite — chosen for its cool temperature — CloudMerino, which gives thermoregulatory properties, and ColdBlack, which reduces heat build-up.

A colour palette of black and earth tones has been used throughout the entire collection and can be seen across T-shirts, muscle tees, shorts, an ultra-lightweight outershell, and accessories including a Polartec bandana and cord-adjustable running cap.

Our Legacy WORK SHOP’s second Satisfy collaboration is available now from the Our Legacy WORK SHOP and Satisfy webstores.

