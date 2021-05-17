Offset stars in a new campaign celebrating the launch of a limited edition LANVIN and Gallery Department collection.

“The design process for the collaboration with LANVIN was relatively similar to how we create at Gallery Department,” Gallery Department founder Josué Thomas said of the collection, which sees the designer pulling inspiration from the brand’s “uniform” and his own label’s utilitarian aesthetic. “I wanted each garment to have a feeling that people can connect with forever.”

The @GalleryDepartment x Lanvin capsule collection is out!

First exclusive images with @offsetyrn shot by @josuethomas in Los Angeles.

Limited edition. Visit now! — LANVIN (@LANVINofficial) May 17, 2021

The collection features Bruno Sialelli’s signature LANVIN RTW designs and Hook bags, as well as Bumpr and CURB sneakers, all reimagined through the unique lens of Gallery Department.

“It’s brilliant to see the legacy of LANVIN and our core collection evolve with creative partnerships,” Sialelli, LANVIN’s artist director, said Monday in a press release. “We like to continue to challenge ourselves to see LANVIN in new ways.”

The collection is available to shop at select LANVIN boutiques, as well as the LANVIN website and LANVIN vendors globally.

The Offset-starring campaign for the collection, which also includes a video component from Dusty Kessler, was shot by Thomas at an abandoned house in the Hollywood Hills.

“The set, sounds, and composition of the campaign was just as important as the collection for me,” Thomas said of the campaign. “It’s about great energy and the small imperfect details that make a seemingly normal piece of clothing or accessory so special.”

See more of the collection via the Offset-focused campaign below.