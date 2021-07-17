Virgil Abloh’s Off-White has teamed up with Pioneer DJ on a new, limited edition controller.

Dubbed the DDJ-1000-OW, the controller inherits the layout of the CDJ-2000NXS2 and DJM-900NXS2 setup—which is widely regarded by professional DJs as the club standard for DJ gear—and boasts fluorescent orange and matt white asymmetrical colours, and “conceptual” ideas delivered via Abloh’s “SOUND ENGINEERING” process.

As for apparel, the collection includes T-shirts, hoodies and a coach jacket, with designs inspired by the internal structure of the DJ controller. Further highlights include a slew of silk-screen printed graphics depicting wires and controls and the title of the collection, “SOUND ENGINEERING”, displayed across several wears.

Discussing the collaboration, Alboh said: “As with the skeleton CDJ and DJM I designed with Pioneer DJ, I wanted to take this opportunity to bring together technology and human interaction. This time we took it one step further with ‘SOUND ENGINEERING’ bringing together this medium that unites so many of us with a fashion element. Both music and fashion, in my opinion, are these intense forces that have the unique power to bring people together while letting you make your own statement all at the same time.”

Check out the selects below. The DDJ-1000-OW is available to buy from Selfridges from mid-July 2021, and the apparel collection will be available from the Off-White webstore and select online retailers.