California-born eyewear brand Oakley has recently unveiled its One Last Dance eyewear pack which pays tribute to Chicago Bulls’ most legendary duo and the brand’s rich heritage in ‘90s iconography.

The first style — dubbed the Eye Jacket — uses a computer-aided design method to create a sculptural design, where the frame and lens puck line up with the eye to see through the optical center for the best optical clarity. Elsewhere, the Eye Jacket Redux, which was previously embraced as a lifestyle-to-performance piece worn in the world’s of basketball, surf, running, and snowboarding, has been re-released to celebrate Oakley’s famed pop-culture status.

The accompanying campaign stars NBA players Kelly Oubre Jr. and Damian Lillard, who have been styled in a way that pays tribute to sports icons Jordan and Rodman by mimicking the ads they once shot in their ‘90s heyday.

Ahead of the launch, Lillard said: “I grew up in the ‘90s, during what many consider to be the golden era of professional basketball. It also happened to mark the introduction of Eye Jacket and Oakley’s first major strides in the game of basketball. I remember seeing Eye Jacket on the faces of many of the game’s top players back then and it’s still immediately recognizable to me today. It is a privilege to be part of this campaign and help bridge Oakley’s basketball presence from past to present, from a time when both the sport and the brand flourished.”

While Oubre Jr added: “I’ve never been afraid to take risks, especially with my style. I’ve created a look that is uniquely my own. At the same time, basketball is my life – my passion for sport and style is synonymous with the Oakley brand and is a big reason why I am excited to represent Oakley in basketball; especially when I get to be part of a launch with such a globally recognized and iconic product.”

Check out the shots below. Both styles are limited to just 250 pieces and are available to cop now via the brand’s webstore.