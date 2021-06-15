With NING, a streetwear brand founded by Ning Yuan, the aim is to celebrate Chinese heritage and tradition through unique designs that capture what the brand’s team calls the “joyous hedonism of the international jetsetting youth.”

The debut NING collection was crafted entirely in-house and features all-over prints of traditional Chinese iconography, including special touches like depictions of burlesque dancers and references to ‘90s cinema.

“The design inspiration comes from ancient prints from the Forbidden City Palace as well as some old Chinatown references from the States,” Ning Yuan told Complex, adding that the story of the brand’s silk producer has “really helped to shape” the first collection.

NING silk garments celebrate traditional Chinese craftsmanship by way of a partnership with Huang Jin, the only silk producer who bears the Forbidden Palace seal. Per a press release, Huang Jin—which boasts material grown, spun, and assembled in China—marks the “highest level of craftsmanship” by pulling from thousands of years of history.

“We took that knowledge and explored both traditional and contemporary tropes associated with Chinese culture,” Ning Yuan added. “The collection then translates film-noir and retro ‘90s film references to a modern streetwear wardrobe.”

The NING launch collection includes silk separates, quilted outerwear, tracksuits, and heavyweight Italian jersey tees and hoodies. Prices start at $220. As already confirmed by the founder, we can expect more pieces to be released in the future, including additional silk options.

Below, get a closer look at the NING launch collection via a collection of official campaign shots. For more info, head to the NING site.