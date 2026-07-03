Silk

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sony
Pop Culture

Silk Live-Action Marvel Series in Development at Sony Pictures Television

it appears as though another Spidey-adjacent character is coming to a screen near you, with Silk reportedly getting her own television series.

Jordan Rose2142 days ago
Riz Ahmed and Tom Hardy, cast of 'Venom'
Pop Culture

'Venom' May Get PG-13 Rating to Pave Way for So-Called 'Sony Universe of Marvel Characters'

The studio's so-called "Sony Universe of Marvel Characters" has been thought of as a 'Spider-Man' extended universe, but plenty of other movies, many of them women-centric, are currently in development.

juliarp2898 days ago
Sony
Pop Culture

Sony Developing Film Starring Korean-American Marvel Superhero Silk

Silk is reportedly on Sony's roster of films to develop next. The hero, who first appeared in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' will likely have her own spin-off film from Tom Holland's movie.

Victoria L. Johnson2946 days ago

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