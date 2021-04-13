Mustard might have every right to be “Paranoid” right now.

The Grammy-nominated producer took to Instagram Stories to call out a stylist he said was only a “personal shopper” for himself and his wife. He claimed Karissa Walker used his credit cards to buy herself items totaling over $50,000—or perhaps as much as $100K or more—in the process.

“Attention to all my people who know me I wanna bring something up everyones attention,” Mustard wrote in his first post. “@KarissaCWalker is a thief and a liar!!!! She is not my stylest she was a personal shopper for me and @ChanelDijon we let her use the stylest word so she could get business but the truth is she did nothing but shop!!!”

He went on to post a literal receipt with Walker’s name on it, plus what he indicated is a text exchange with her. The purported exchange includes an admission and apology. “Should’ve never got to this point,” she allegedly texted. “My temptation ran to greed and I am so srry.”

Mustard’s wife Chanel Dijon, with whom he shares three young children, reshared his initial post on her Stories.

The producer added that the situation was “crazy and just wrong,” saying he paid her $6,000 per month to be his personal shopper, only to find out she allegedly spent what could be up to $100,000 on herself using his cards.

“Purses shoes shades and other stuff,” he wrote. “Im hot and I’m only writing this so nobody else deals with her she’s bad for business!!!! I have all the receipts to prove everything…I payed her more than she was worth cause I don’t play with taking care of people that do there jobs.”

Walker’s official site identifies her as “a model, stylist, and image consultant based in Los Angeles,” saying she’s “soon to be transitioning into design with a release of her first womenswear collection.” Her Instagram has nearly 62,000 followers.