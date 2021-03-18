Mike Amiri is doing his part to help fashion’s next generation of talent.

On Wednesday, the California native officially launched the inaugural Amiri Prize—an award and incubator program for up-and-coming designers. Amiri, the founder and designer his namesake menswear brand, is funding the prize, which includes a one-year mentorship program and a $100,000 cash award for one American designer.

“As an independent designer, I have had the privilege to forge an unconventional path and find success outside of the current establishment,” Amiri said in a press release. “With this success must also come the acknowledgment that there is a clear discrepancy of opportunity within the traditional fashion system. The Amiri Prize is tailored to young designers who are often overlooked and to help provide opportunity, knowledge and resources to create a foundation for success.”

Applications for the Amiri Prize are being accepted now through April 18. To be eligible for the award, the designer must be an American resident with a ready-to-wear brand that is between one and three years old. The sole winner will be selected by a panel of judges that include fashion figures like Only the Brave president Renzo Rosso; stylist Karla Welch; Y/Project and Diesel creative director Glenn Martens; Harper’s Bazaar’s digital diretor Nikki Ogunnaike; Union’s Chris Gibbs; and Spunge owner Salehe Bembury.

The finalists will be selected at the end of April, and the winner will be announced in May. Eligible designers can fill out an application here.