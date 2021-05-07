Artist Lucien Smith and his mother Vivien Ramsay have partnered on the new brand Vivien Ramsay, which aims to spotlight gender equality and sustainability in fashion.

The pair’s first collection features socks, underwear, and t-shirts bearing the brand’s name in an Old English font. The pieces are all made from organic recycled and upcycled cotton, and come in packaging that is entirely compostable and recyclable.

Smith and Ramsay created the collaboration after they were “driven by realization that the boundaries set by society and the world we live in today are actually barriers to be broken,” a press release says. “The duo foresees a world where sustainability is a catalyst for creation not a limitation, and gender is a term of the past.”

In addition to his visual art craft, Smith is also the founder of the nonprofit Serving the People. He was previously featured in Forbes’ 30 under 30 list in 2013 and 2014, and was named the “art world wunderkind” by the New York Times. His mother, Ramsay has had a prolific career in fashion, first as the head designer of Todd Oldham in 1991. She moved on to the role of design director of Theory, BBC, and Levi’s Red Tab. After leaving Levi’s, she studied natural dyes from plants and minerals, as well as sustainable production.

Take a look at the collection below.

