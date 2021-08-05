Following a year of pandemic-induced lockdowns, Louis Vuitton is taking customers on a dreamlike journey across the globe.

This week, the French fashion house unveiled its latest travel campaign shot by frequent collaborator Vivian Sassen. The images aimed to highlight and celebrate the art of travel as well as the perennial journey that transcends time, borders, and landscapes.

“As if in a reverie, silhouettes of children emerge from these richly contrasting landscapes, and one’s imagination takes flight between past, present and future,” LV wrote in a press release. “Young schoolchildren enthusiastically venture into the heart of nature, transforming its grandiosity into a playground of discovery. Utterly innocent, they optimistically embody a future where anything is possible.”

The campaign was shot on the Greek island Milos, in Petra and Wadi Rum in Jordan, as well as Mont Saint-Michel in France.

You can view Louis Vuitton’s latest travel campaign below.