Louis Vuitton has released lookbook images for the new pre-fall men’s collection by Virgil Abloh, which—per notes shared with the press—was completed and photographed before the revered artist’s death last month.

In the collection, apparel genres are stretched and bent as part of a forward-thinking approach in which more traditionally formal pieces are treated the same as pieces that are typically more associated with workwear, and vice versa. Graffiti creations from artist Ghusto Leon appear throughout the collection, including on veils and beekeeping-derived pieces.

Abloh, 41, died on Nov. 28. In a family statement, it was revealed that the deeply influential and prolific creative had two years earlier been diagnosed with cardiac angiosarcoma. “He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture,” the statement read.

A final LV show carrying the title “Virgil Was Here” took place two days after Virgil’s death, with Kanye West and Bella Hadid, among many others, attending the celebration of Abloh legacy. Earlier this month, a private funeral was held in Chicago.

Below, see a range of looks from LV’s pre-fall 2022 men’s collection by Virgil Abloh.

Image via Louis Vuitton

Image via Louis Vuitton

Image via Louis Vuitton

Image via Louis Vuitton

Image via Louis Vuitton

Image via Louis Vuitton

Image via Louis Vuitton

Image via Louis Vuitton

Image via Louis Vuitton

Image via Louis Vuitton

Image via Louis Vuitton

Image via Louis Vuitton

Image via Louis Vuitton

Image via Louis Vuitton

Image via Louis Vuitton

Image via Louis Vuitton

Image via Louis Vuitton

Image via Louis Vuitton

Image via Louis Vuitton

Image via Louis Vuitton

Image via Louis Vuitton

Image via Louis Vuitton

Image via Louis Vuitton

Image via Louis Vuitton

Image via Louis Vuitton

Image via Louis Vuitton

Image via Louis Vuitton

Image via Louis Vuitton

Image via Louis Vuitton

Image via Louis Vuitton

Image via Louis Vuitton

Image via Louis Vuitton

Image via Louis Vuitton

Image via Louis Vuitton

Image via Louis Vuitton