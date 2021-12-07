Virgil Abloh’s close friends and family came together in Chicago to honor the late designer at his funeral on Monday, with people like Tyler, the Creator also sharing some words about him during the service.

Photos from the service reportedly at the Museum Of Contemporary Art was shared from Chicago activist Englewood Barbie. Figures like Drake, Kanye West, and Kim Kardashian showed up to pay their respects to Virgil.

It was also reported that Kim and Kanye reunited again at the service. The two were last seen together with their daughter North West at Virgil’s final Louis Vuitton show in Miami last week. Other footage from the service shows Abloh’s sister and Tyler, the Creator sharing touching messages for the designer as well.

Ye was also seen signing autographs for fans outside after the funeral.

According to Englewood Barber’s post, other people like Rihanna, Frank Ocean, Kylie Jenner, and more were in attendance, and artists like Kid Cudi and Jerry Lorenzo can be seen supporting Virgil’s sister at the podium when she was delivering her speech.

Abloh passed away at age 41 after battling a rare form of cancer called cardiac angiosarcoma. His death was confirmed on his social media accounts.