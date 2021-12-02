With news of Virgil Abloh’s passing on Sunday, November 28, many speculated whether the designer’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection scheduled to take place at Art Basel would still happen. Louis Vuitton honored Virgil and his family’s wish to move on with the collection and on Tuesday evening, ‘Virgil Was Here’ was live-streamed from Miami’s Marina Stadium. The star-studded event was a celebration of the life and work of a creative genius gone too soon. Complex News spoke to a few fans who shared their thoughts on Virgil’s impact on fashion, music, art and culture.