Louis Vuitton has introduced the world to Charlie, the French fashion house’s first unisex sneaker.

The shoe’s eco-conscious design means it’s made of 90 percent recycled and bio-sourced materials, a construction decision the brand said in a press release marks a challenge to “all” current standards.

The sole is made up of no less than 94 percent recycled rubber, while the upper is made of synthetic materials produced using recycled polyester and a layer of corn-based plastic. The laces, too, are entirely recycled. The Louis Vuitton team also extends this all-over approach to the packaging, as evidenced by the 100 percent recycled cardboard shoe box, which becomes a bag equipped with a handle.

The Charlie will be available in low-top and high-top versions, with prices set at $1,080 for the low and $1,130 for the high. For more info on all things Charlie, official images of which can be seen below, hit the LV site.

In adjacent news, LVMH announced earlier this month its intention to strengthen its partnership with Virgil Abloh by becoming a majority investor in Off-White. The two unveiled a definitive agreement under which LVMH would acquire a majority stake in Off-White LLC, the trademark owner of Off-White. Abloh will also continue as creative director of the brand, as well as in his duties as artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear.

Image via Louis Vuitton

Image via Louis Vuitton