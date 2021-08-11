With the special Louis 200 campaign, the legacy of Louis Vuitton’s founder is celebrated in exceptional detail.

“200 years ago, in France, a visionary was born,” reads a press release. “His innovative ideas revolutionized leather goods and elevated travel into an Art of Living.”

The months-long campaign is designed as a multi-format way of marking 200 years since Vuitton’s birth and will see the brand’s unshakeable legacy creatively explored via everything from a NFTs-embedded video game to a new documentary premiering later this year on Apple TV+.

The campaign started Aug. 4 with the launch of Louis: The Game, which is currently available on the App Store and Google Play. That same day, a fleet of uniquely reimagined trunks—pulling from contributors including Théo Curin, BTS, Mr. Flower Fantastic, and more—started being unveiled worldwide via boutique windows. All told, 200 different creatives contributed reimagined designs.

Other aspects of the ongoing Louis 200 celebration include a fictional novel by Caroline Brognard, a triptych from Alex Katz, and more.

Get a glimpse at the reimagined trunk designs from Théo Curin, BTS, and Mr. Flower Fantastic (in that order) below:

Image via Louis Vuitton

Image via Louis Vuitton

Image via Louis Vuitton

Image via Louis Vuitton

Image via Louis Vuitton

Image via Louis Vuitton

Image via Louis Vuitton

For an immersive scroll-controlled digital experience chronicling the extended Louis Vuitton history, deemed an “extraordinary voyage,” hit the LV site.