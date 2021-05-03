Lil Yachty is helping all people express themselves with his new line of nail polish.

On Monday, Lil Yachty announced that his new Crete company nail polish line will drop its first color collection on May 21.

“I’d like to introduce my new nail paint line @crete__co,” Yachty wrote. “FIRST COLOR DROP MAY 21. 4 ALL GENDERS. FOR YOU, NOT THEM!”

Inclusivity and individualism have been part of Yachty’s mission since he first captivated the country in 2017 with the cover of his debut album, Teenage Emotions. Yachty has also become known for painting his nails with graphics and designs as a form of artistic expression. So when Yachty learned that 17-year-old Trevor Wilkinson was suspended from school in Texas for wearing nail polish, he took it upon himself to defend Wilkinson.

“If someone wants to express themself in any type of way, as long as it’s not harming anyone or bringing anyone down, they should be allowed to do so. … You shouldn’t be punished or tormented for being you,” Yachty said before going into detail about his own nail polish line. “It’s essentially like, it’s unisex but I want it to be more focused on for men to use it, and to be more comfortable in their own skin. Because bro, it’s 2020, you know what I’m saying, like it’s about to be 2021—come on, what are barriers? We still have barriers?”