With their new multi-platform worldwide campaign, launching Monday, Levi’s is aiming to raise awareness about our shared responsibly for tackling the environmental impacts of clothing production and consumption.

“Ultimately, Levi’s denim is meant to be worn for generations, not seasons,” Jennifer Sey, Levi’s Brand President, said in a statement on Monday. “So we are also using this campaign to encourage consumers to be more intentional about their apparel choices: to wear each item longer, for example, to buy SecondHand, or to use our in-store Tailor Shops to extend the life of their garments.”

Between the two-decade period spanning from 2000 to 2020, Levi’s notes, worldwide clothing consumption has doubled. With their new Buy Better, Wear Longer campaign, the Levi’s brand is hoping to highlight this problem while also championing their ongoing work toward inspiring others to push for more sustainable production practices. For example, 76 percent of all Levi Strauss & Co. products and 70 percent of all Levi’s bottoms and Trucker Jackets are currently made with Water



“As a company that has celebrated pioneers and aspired to bring inventive environmental solutions to the market, we saw our voice in these young leaders,” Sey added of the campaign, which also includes the video component seen above. “Change will come if we all work together and we’re humbled to partner with them in reducing our collective impact on the planet.”

Buy Better, Wear Longer campaign partners include Jaden Smith, Emma Chamberlain, Xiuhtezcatl, Marcus Rashford, Melati Wijsen, and Xiye Bastida.

“The world we live in encourages us to constantly buy,” Jaden said. “It puts us in this bad cycle. I’m glad that Levi’s is changing that message by making thrifting cool. Some of my favorite pairs are thrifted. And I’m even more happy to see that Levi’s is supporting these amazing young voices who are all speaking up for the environment.”

The campaign will be rolled out across Levi’s social channels and will include the launch of additional elements, including short videos, in the coming months.

