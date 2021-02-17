Lauren London reminds that the old saying still holds true: You don’t have to sacrifice style for comfort.

The 36-year-old actress proved this on Instagram this week, when she posted photos of herself rocking monochromatic pieces by Puma. The pictures, which were shot by Jonathan Mannion and styled by Monica Rose, showed London in black-and-white track pants, a zip-up hoodie, a branded bralette, a button-up flannel, and a long hooded coat. She is also seen rocking the brand’s new Suede Classic XXI sneakers in the black-and-white colorway.

“I post Puma then go back in my corner …… in my suedes,” she captioned one of the posts.

The Suede Classic XXI features a suede upper, synthetic leather lining, a rubber midsole and outsole, as well as a Puma Formstrip overlay at the sides. The low-top model will retail for $70, and will be available this Friday at select retailers and Puma.com.

London has worked in collaboration with Puma since 2019, following the death of her boyfriend, Nipsey Hussle. The late West Coast rapper had secured a partnership with the athletic-wear brand shortly before his death. Puma would go on to honor Nipsey with its “Forever Stronger” collection, which was debuted by London in December 2019. More than a month later, London starred in the Puma x TMC reissued campaign alongside Nipsey’s good friend and fellow Los Angeles rapper YG.

Take a look below to see London in head to toe Puma, and to get a closer look at the Suede Classic XXI sneakers.