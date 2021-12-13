Menswear label Kiko Kostadinov has announced that it will be launching its first-ever direct-to-consumer experience through an exclusive pop-up shop in Soho, London later this month.

While the collection can already be found at other London retailers such as Dover Street Market, the special capsule collection will be the first time that the designer will be offering its own experience. To commemorate the occasion, the label has partnered with local suppliers and end-of-roll fabrics to design a limited offering that will be available to purchase at the shop.

Designed to stand the test of time, the capsule takes on signature Kostadinov shapes and materials and updates them in a new, conceptual way, each decked in a colour that’s meant to be as accessible as possible. Although no specifics from the collection have been released, initial imagery shows that there will be genderless skirts available alongside hats, knitted pouches, sunglasses, formal shoes, outerwear fitted with Ventile technology, and branded blazers. While the pop-up will be open for just two days, anything that doesn’t sell will be sold online on December 20.

Check out the store when it opens in Soho, London on December 18 and 19, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time.