SKIMS has unveiled its latest campaign star: legendary supermodel Kate Moss.

Kim Kardashian, who launched the billion-dollar shapewear line in 2019, announced the news via Instagram on Tuesday, less than two weeks after she and Moss were spotted in Rome touring the Vatican.

“I first met Kate in 2014 through Ricardo Tisci, and was instantly struck by her cheeky humor, authentic and classic beauty – we’ve been friends ever since!” Kardashian said in a press release. “She is THE fashion icon, defining a whole generation of style and I am honored to feature her as the new face of SKIMS this Summer!”

The TV ad campaign, shot by Donna Trope, shows the 47-year-old model rocking some of SKIMS’ best-selling designs, including the Cotton Rib Bralette and Brief as well as the Fits Everybody Scoop Neck bra.

“I’ve been a fan of SKIMS since day one,” Moss said. “What Kim is doing with the brand is so fresh and modern, making underwear women actually want and that fits perfectly: I wear it, my daughter wears it – even my mum wears it!”

You can check out some of the campaign shots below. The TV ad will debut across multiple platforms on Thursday.