A bulletproof Donda vest, said to have been worn by Kanye West during his album-shaping performance art event in Atlanta back in August, sold for $75,000 at a recent Christie’s auction.

The highly publicized sale was comprised of two elements: the vest itself, which is emblazoned with a hand-painted Donda logo and signed by Ye to read MBD (i.e. My Body Different), and a one-of-one NFT. The latter was billed as a “digital representation” of the vest worn during the Aug. 5 performance art experience and was minted by Ethernity on Nov. 11.

The vest-and-NFT package was put on auction as part of Christie’s larger Handbags x HYPE: the Luxury Remix sale, results of which also included a complete collection of Off-White Nikes going for $62,500 and a set of Yeezy 350s going for $37,500. Meanwhile a Supreme-branded pinball machine sold for $52,500 as part of the Handbags x HYPE auction. All told, the curated auction hit a total of $2.9 million.

Back in late August, consignment business owner Justin Reed spoke with GQ about listing a Donda vest on his e-commerce site. The vest, as previously reported, ultimately sold for $20,000 and was said to have originated from a security guard who received as a gift from Ye. 

Of course, the high-cost demand for such items isn’t surprising. In 2015, for example, much was written about purported bags of air from Ye shows being sold on eBay.

Related Stories

STORY CONTINUES BELOW

Ye West is pictured with balloons
Kanye West Biopic, Scripts About Dennis Rodman and Martin Shkreli Land on This Year’s Black List
Kanye West speaks into the microphone.
Kanye West Makes Surprise Appearance During Future’s Rolling Loud Set
donda
Kanye West ‘Donda’ Vest Sells for $20,000