Vests

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A Donda vest is shown with an MBD engraving.
Style

Kanye West-Signed ‘Donda’ Vest, 1-of-1 NFT Sells for $75,000 at Christie’s Auction

The vest was a key element of an Atlanta-set 'Donda' performance art event back in August. At auction, the vest was paired with a one-of-one NFT.

Trace William Cowen1684 days ago
donda
Style

Kanye West 'Donda' Vest Sells for $20,000

The aesthetic from West's Aug. 5 'Donda' event in Atlanta was a memorable one, in no small part due to the presence of a fleet of tactical vests.

Trace William Cowen1796 days ago
Lil Baby
Style

Here's a Closer Look at Lil Baby's Custom Crystal Vest He Rocked at the Grammys

The hand-painted piece, which was covered with 20,000 crystals, was a collaboration between accessories-maker A-Morir and tailor Griffin Jarrett.

Joshua Espinoza1957 days ago
frank
Music

Frank Ocean Explains the 'Dissonance' That Inspired Him to Make His Instagram Public

Frank Ocean is hanging out on the cover of 'GQ,' which means a new batch of top-tier photos and quotes from the 'Blonde' crafter.

Trace William Cowen2754 days ago
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Archival Clothing and Crescent Down Works Release Another Line of Down Vests for Fall 2014

Archival Clothing and Crescent Down Works team up once again to deliver another dope line of waxed down vests.

Joshua Espinoza4302 days ago
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Engineered Garments Is Seeing Floral for Fall

Invest in this vest.

Matt Welty5000 days ago
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Hickoree's Has Stocked Up on a Variety of Function Vests for Fall

Got you covered on everything but your arms.

Teofilo Killip5007 days ago
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Winter Essential: The Best Down Vests Available Now

With outerwear this fresh, who needs sleeves?

Complex5309 days ago
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Fall Trend: The Best Down Vests Available Now

The bubble goose vest is a must-have in your closet.

Complex5381 days ago
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Buy It Now: Ralph Lauren Oilcloth Trek Jacket With Vest

The ultimate winter coat from the classic American brand.

Complex6028 days ago
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Buy It Now: 10.Deep Reversible Vest

This new vest gives you two dope looks for the price of one.

Complex6077 days ago
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Buy It Now: Analog Sweater Vest

School is cool. Warm up to class with this sleeveless piece of gear.

Complex6140 days ago
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Buy It Now: King Stampede Denim Vest

We've got a two-tone puff vest for you to rock through winter.

Complex6150 days ago
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Who Wore It Better? Vests

Bow Wow, Pharrell and Chris Brown have all been seen rockin' suit vests. But who wore it better? Vote now!

Complex6182 days ago

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