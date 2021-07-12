The excitingly complementary worlds of JW Anderson and Persol have collided.

For the campaign images featuring the styles included in the new JW Anderson and Persol collab collection, designer Jonathan Anderson enlisted the creative services of fellow artist Tyler Mitchell.

“I really wanted to work with Tyler,” Anderson said in a press release. “He is such an incredible artist and photographer.”

As Anderson explained, he wanted images that would also serve as what he called “poetic miniatures.” Also key in the campaign, it must be noted, is the respective work of hairstylist Jawara and stylist Benjamin Bruno.

“[Jawara’s] hairstyles are amazing and helped create this incredible portraiture that you somehow can’t place in time,” Anderson added.

The collection, launching today, sees the original 649 and 0009 frame styles being reimagined with new colors and an entirely overhauled vibe.

“They are a design classic,” Anderson, who serves as both founder and creative director of the JW Anderson brand, said of his longtime appreciation for the Persol aesthetic. “I wear them all the time. The craftsmanship and quality is amazing. They remind me of mid-century furniture design and their classic design inspired the color combinations.”

Each limited edition style boasts special packaging, complete with an exclusive JW Anderson x Persol leather case and a fine linen pouch.

For a closer look at the pairing, see below for a selection of Tyler Mitchell-captured campaign images and a sampling of official product shots. For more info on all things JW Anderson, hit the site.