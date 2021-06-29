First Lady Dr. Jill Biden was getting plenty of love earlier this year—and causing some debate—after being spotted in what many thought were fishnet tights, but as she explains to Vogue, many of those debating the tights on Jill Biden fashion Instagram pages got it all wrong.

The first lady sat down with the fashion publication to talk about her newest position in the White House, and one talking point will surely make the internet happy.

Back in April, Biden rocked what many believed were fishnet tights while getting off a plane, making it a big day for Jill Biden-dedicated Instagram pages and fashion mags. But Biden says the popular tights “weren’t fishnets” and “weren’t lace,” calling them “pretty stockings.”

The internet, of course, was divided on the look, but most came to the defense of the first lady, adding that “she can wear what she wants.”

“It’s kind of surprising, I think, how much commentary is made about what I wear or if I put my hair in a scrunchie,” Biden said, adding that that she hadn’t been keeping up with the IG talk. “I put my hair up! Or the stocking thing.”

She continued, calling it “amazing how much people pay attention to every little detail.”