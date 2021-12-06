As the colder months get into full swing, Leeds-based retailer HIP has presented a selection of cosy, winter-ready pieces in its latest lookbook.

In an effort to showcase the brand’s ethos and latest collections, HIP has enlisted members of its team, friends of the brand and general closer circle within HIP that make them what we are.

Throughout the editorial, brands such Story mfg., Carhartt WIP, Reebok and Stüssy feature alongside other notable highlights including the “Type 4 Leopard Army Shirt” from WACKO MARIA, and a lambswool knit jumper from YMC.

Footwear for this season ranges from Dr. Martens’ Vintage 1460 Quilon Boots and the Hoka One One x Engineered Garments “Bondi L”, to sandals from Reebok, Suicoke, and Birkenstock.

Friends and family of HIP carry their own personality and style uniforms, blending the store’s offering into something unique and new. The lookbook is been about focusing on the people that make HIP tick, and it’s prety special.

Check out some of the offerings from HIP’s Winter 2021 lookbook below. All of the pieces are now available from the UK-based retailer’s webstore.