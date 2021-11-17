French skate brand Hélas has released its Winter 2021 collection, taking inspiration from Parisian nights, the Larousse dictionary, and the work of Hungarian artist Vasarely.

As per previous collections, Winter 2021 incorporates the usual graphics and multiple cultural references which have been integrated across new fleeces, down jackets, and corduroy sets. Hélas has also introduced a series of Winter-ready accessories including hoods that can be tucked away and a selection of fleece caps.

Presented in a lookbook shot by Marius Chanut, Helas’ skaters Paul Denaux, Augustin Giovannoni, Florent Mirtain, William Monerris, Salim Croco and Karl Salah can be seen exploring the French capital in some of this season’s best picks.

You can cop Hélas’ Winter 2021 collection now via the brand’s webstore. Get a closer look at selects from the collection lookbook below.