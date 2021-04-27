Fred Perry has unveiled a three-piece collaboration in partnership with London clothing and lifetyle store Goodhood.

The Shoreditch-based boutique have reworked Fred Perry’s iconic polo shirts and given them a monochrome twist and bespoke detailing. Arriving with a black base with “Snow White” tipping on the rib, collar and cuff, each polo arrives in both short and longs-sleeved iterations with “Think About What You Think About” printed on the reverse and sleeves and a multi-colored co-branded label at the hem.

A classic unlined fishtail parka rounds off the collection which is again dressed in an all-over black and is made with a lightweight cotton ripstop fabric. A large A4-printed multi-color patch is embroidered onto the back of the parka, which features detailing and insignia from both brands.

Speaking about the collection Kyle Stewart, Goodhood Co-Founder said: “The collection started with a meeting between myself and John Tate, Head of Creative at Fred Perry. We had a great conversation about the world and the values that ourselves and Fred Perry share, namely London subculture, qualitative products and inclusivity.

“We had a shared concern for the way social media is polarising our societies and in a moment in time where humans’ brain functions are being hacked by smart technologies, we felt the statement “think about what you think about,” could serve as a great piece of advice to live by.”

You can cop the Fred Perry x Goodhood collection from both the Fred Perry and Goodhood webstores on April 29. Get a closer look at the colelction below.