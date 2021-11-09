The latest from Jerry Lorenzo’s Fear of God sees the label unveiling its first luxury loungewear collection.

Tuesday, the brand shared a new campaign video starring Adonis Bosso and Saphir Bosso, with the collection playing a supporting role. The aim here, per the FoG team, was to achieve a multi-faceted evoking of a man in modern times while also keeping genderless ideas at the forefront.

Featured in the made-in-Italy collection are a waffle robe, cotton and silk sleepwear, and boxer briefs emblazoned with the FoG logo that are offered in a two-pack option. Colorways include cement and black.

Pieces from the new collection will be available to purchase this holiday season. Up top, see the video portion of the campaign from videographer Lane Stewart and photographer Joshua Kissi. And below, see a sampling of lifestyle imagery showing the loungewear pieces in action.

Back in September, Fear of God’s Essentials imprint unveiled its Fall 2021 collection featuring soft earth tones. The main FoG label’s red 7 hoodie, meanwhile was recently named by Complex as one of the best streetwear hoodies to buy this fall.