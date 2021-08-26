Fresh off his collaboration with New Era to deliver baseball-inspired caps, Jerry Lorenzo’s Fear of God Essentials imprint has just unveiled its Fall ‘21 collection, which includes various soft earth tones and thick woven pieces. Lorenzo took to Instagram to share one of the looks included.

Like past collections, Essentials keeps it simple with its Fall line. A series of hoodies ranging from brown to khaki to grey and beige make up the back-to-school-ready set. Aimed to be more youthful and functional, the collection also includes Essential tees and polos, sweats, pullovers, track pants, and jackets in simple silhouettes.

Essentials Fall ‘21 collection reflects the commitment the brand has to its consumer. For the Fear of God Fall ‘21 collection, unveiled earlier this month, Lorenzo told WWD that the brand continues to evolve but still grows in the same direction.

“The direction is always the same,” he said. “It’s chasing the space between elegance and comfortability and trying to land the plane in those two words. We’ve just added categories and new vocabulary. I think for the first time, the story is really around our maturation as a brand … We’re demanding not to be considered street, emerging or contemporary, but a definition of what fashion is, where it is today and where it’s going.”

The Fear of God Essential Fall ‘21 collection launches exclusively on September 1 on fearofgod.com and September 3 at select global retailers worldwide. Check out some images of the collection below.

Image via Publicist

Image via Publicist

Image via Publicist