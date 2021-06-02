Wiz Khalifa gave his clean-cut profile a revamp and it took fans by surprise.

On Wednesday, a video of Wiz getting a lace-front beard put on his face hit the internet.

Wiz Khalifa with the beard 🧔 pic.twitter.com/7MKYUrcac0 — DatPiff (@DatPiff) June 2, 2021

Wiz’s physical aesthetic is almost as important as his music. Khalifa’s signature blonde patch (that has now morphed into locs), and abundance of tattoos have turned Wiz into a recognizable figure that crosses genres and generations similar to Snoop Dogg. So, seeing that Wiz was toying with his look got fans talking.

But, let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Wiz has ventured into acting on multiple occasions. Of course, fans remember Mac & Devin Go to High School with Snoop Dogg, but Wiz also has a reoccurring role as a voice actor on the animated sitcom, Duncanville, and stars as Death in Apple TV+’s Dickinson. Since Wiz paired the video with a picture of him sporting the beard with an afro and a hat, it’s presumed that this new look is actually for an upcoming role.

Wiz Khalifa switched up his look temporarily with a lace beard & a fro! Roomies, would y’all be here for it if Wiz did grow out his beard? pic.twitter.com/VdkwpueQBm — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) June 1, 2021

Check out some reactions to Wiz’s look below.