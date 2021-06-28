In the latest good-hearted back and forth between Drake and social media personality Justin LaBoy, Drizzy commented under one of Justin’s latest posts about his new “Respectfully” chain.

“My custom chain finally done‼️I love how it came out. Thanks to my bro @cal_thejeweler the best BLACK JEWELER out there & @essexfinejewelry for making the creative process enjoyable and getting the chain & piece made within 5 days… #Respectfully,” the original caption of the post read. The chain is in the shape of the purple devil emoji and features the character on the back, with “Respectfully” scribed on the front with a diamond embezzled hashtag above it.

Drake went into the comments of the post and decided to do some friendly trolling. “Oh you def a Barb sis 😂💎💅🏾 shining tho,” Drake commented under the ice. LaBoy playfully responded, “GO TO HELL” while several other celebrities, including Nicki Minaj herself, chimed in as well.

However, this isn’t the first time Drake and Justin LaBoy have engaged in some friendly roasting. Recently, Drake shut down suggestions LaBoy made that he had an interview with him on the way.

“Drake interview coming sooner than expected #RespectfullyJustin,” he tweeted, to which Drake simply responded with a cap emoji in the comments of a repost of the tweet. We doubt there is any legitimate bad blood between Drake and Justin LaBoy, and this is all most likely a case of friendly fire between both parties.