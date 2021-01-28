Drake's Nike ties are strong. That much is true. The rapper's longtime affiliation with the Swoosh (albeit a very brief stint away) has resulted in a handful of projects with his black and gold OVO imprint, screamable lyrics in verses, and even a full music video for a lead single shot on the brand's massive campus in Beaverton, Oregon. In December, the Drake x Nike partnership introduced arguably its biggest project to date, the NOCTA sub-label of sportswear. Drenched in black and yellow and named as a nod to Drake's nocturnal habits, the line has held two separate drops up to this point with a third on the way in February.

The rapper said in the official press release announcing the sub-label that, "NOCTA is about creating something for people on the move. People who want functional, comfortable fits that are adaptable from one environment to the next." Pieces like puffer jackets, sweatpants, and even gloves peppered with reflective details among the two releases thus far make it clear that this wasn't just a clever tag line either. Drake wanted supporters to have a functional uniform, and that's exactly what was delivered. Long associated with OVO's black and gold, now Drake and his faithful have a new set of colors, black and yellow.

With some great pieces that have hit retail thus far, we decided to sort through our favorites. Check out our personal ranking of the pieces from the "collection for the collective," below.