Dr. Martens has teamed up with JJJJound to re-engineer their iconic Archie shoe.

Arriving in two colourways — “Dark Brown Crazy Horse” and “Black Wyoming” — the duo’s debut offering pays homage to JJJJound’s founder, Justin Saunders, with clashing aesthetics said to represent the contemporary creative, and the latter the traditional footwear staple.

Hand-crafted in Dr. Martens’ Wollaston-based factory, the collaborative Archie II model houses a smooth leather upper alongside the brand’s instantly recognisable contrast yellow stitching. A minimal and elegant design, details include a co-branded insole that features the pair’s logos as well as “MADE IN ENGLAND” tagline.

Finally, a JJJJound sewn-in tab and a pair of blind eyelets round off the design to give it further eye-catching appeal.

Check out the shots below and cop the Dr. Martens x JJJJound collaboration from 31 July via the Dr. Martens webstore.