Building on existing and traditional silhouettes, Dickies Life has recently unveiled its latest capsule collection for Fall/Winter 2021. Dubbed The Great Outdoors, the offering looks to timeless Americana styling and outdoor archive pieces for a series of heritage-driven looks and accessories.

Ranging from flannel plaids to archive graphic prints, the concise selection focuses on re-modelled items – including the Pedro Bay vest and pants, checked jackets and accessories – which combine modern-day details with the label’s original timeless character.

8oz brushed flannel runs throughout the collection, as does the brand’s 66 cloth which runs through key styles like the 874 workpant, this time updated with a cosy melange yarn.

Peep the selects below and cop The Great Outdoors collection now from the Dickies Life webstore.