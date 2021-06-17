Building on a selection of iconic favourites, Converse’s latest sneaker collection features a range of new silhouettes: the Weapon CX, Run Star Motion, Aeon Active CX, and the Chuck Tayler All Star CX.

“At Converse, we are incredibly proud of our heritage which serves as a point of departure for a Design and Innovation approach that’s pushing our brand to new space,” Converse’s VP of Global Design and Innovation, Phil Russo, said in a statement. “We are taking iconic favourites, including the Chuck Taylor All Star and the Weapon, and enhancing them with CX in response to consumer insights to drive comfort improvements.”

A follow-up on the JW Anderson-designed Run Star Hike, the Run Star Motion CX is the first of three offerings and comes with a CX foam drop-in, encapsulated by an EVA foam midsole. The silhouette’s outsole boasts a revamped design, while the upper continues the shoe’s original cues.

Elsewhere, the Weapon CX takes on a modern iteration of the ‘86 on-court shoe with the same CX foam midsole; additional details include a Y-bar for stability and a newly engineered outsole.

Further releases include the launch of the Chuck Taylor All Star CX—served up in black canvas with a black semi-transparent sole unit—and the Aeon Active CX, made in collaboration with A-COLD-WALL*‘s Samuel Ross.

The Run Star Motion will drop on June 16 at select retailers worldwide and on Converse’s website, while the Chuck Taylor All Star CX and Weapon CX will launch later this year. Take a look at the full collection below.