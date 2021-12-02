Coach is hitting the slopes this holiday season.

Earlier this week, the American luxury house introduced its Coach Ski collection, a nostalgia-heavy range made up of winter-ready staples for both men and women. The pieces include everything from shearling outerwear and knitted sweaters to puffer snow boots and ski pants to signature canvas handbags and organic cotton tees—all of which were inspired by vintage designs found in Lake Placid and the Adirondacks.

“Coach Ski is inspired by winter adventures and the possibilities of tomorrow,” Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers said in a press release. “Joyful and nostalgic, it reimagines our heritage within the bold, colorful language of American sportswear.”

The collection campaign stars The White Lotus actress Brittany O’Grady and TikToker Wisdom Kaye, as well as models Tiffany Guo and Mia Regan. You can check out product shots and campaign images—photographed by Zackery Michael—below. The Coach Ski range is available to purchase in stores and online.

In conjunction with the collection’s debut, the label has also launched Snow City, a digital game in which a player must race through the snowy New York City to collect “love.”