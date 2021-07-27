Coach has enlisted some of the biggest stars for its fall 2021 “With Friends” campaign.

According to the luxury design house, the Renell Medrano-shot campaign aims to showcase “the moments of unexpected joy that are only possible when friends and communities come together.” Coach ambassadors Jennifer Lopez, Michael B. Jordan, Jeremy Lin and Köki are featured in the images and the supplemental campaign videos, which were shot at outdoor get-togethers and block parties around the world. The Miami-based jump rope team The Hurricane Jumpers, the Afro-Cuban jazz band Miguel Cruz and Sugarcane, and the Tokyo-based band Gliiico are also featured in the campaign.

“When you’re with friends, possibilities are endless,” Lopez said in a press release. “When I’m with my friends, we don’t always know what will happen next. We’re just hanging out and taking it as it comes. Just knowing that people are out there and they’re doing things, it’s encouraging—it’s optimistic, and it’s spontaneous.”

The Coach Fall 2021 campaign highlights accessories like the new Tate and Soft Tabby bags, the Hitch Backpack, and the reintroduced Rogue bag. Customers also get a closer look at the selection of garments in the upcoming collection, including shearling coats, cardigan sweaters, elevated joggers, and leather jackets made in collaboration with Schott.

“The idea of being amongst friends means being around people you’re comfortable with,” Jordan said. “People you can be yourself with, grow with, be creative with. It’s about being in an environment that makes you comfortable, where you can be authentic and thrive.”

You can check out the campaign and several of the Coach fall 2021 pieces below.