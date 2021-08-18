Over the past few years, sportswear brand Champion have become one of the true staples of both streetwear and comfort in Australia. A combination of the brand’s high quality (hello, reverse weave), classic design and brand heritage, plus Australia’s love of plush sweats – and, apparently, lockdowns – has solidified Champion’s status as one of our favourite brands.

Looking forward to their next collection, Champion has taken a step back into the archive, pulling out classic aesthetics for a new range. With over 100 years of history – the brand dates back to 1919 – Champion pulled the prints in the styles pictured from the 1940s (black) and 1960s (green), celebrating the early days of Champion with not only vintage visuals but also techniques: the logos are applied using traditional flocking, a method Champion used in the 1930s.

The collection is finished on Champion’s sustainable Re:bound RW terry (made with recycled content), to balance the vintage touches with modern day brand values.

Catch the new Archive Collection now at Champion Australia.