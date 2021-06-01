Tennis star Coco Gauff recently unveiled the latest collab between Casablanca and New Balance Athletics.

The Casablanca x New Balance 327 and 237 Red Monogram editions were the focus of a new campaign video directed by David M. Helman and produced by Noco.TV with Kode. The video, titled “Coco,” was shot in Miami, Florida.

In a statement, Casablanca founder Charaf Tajer said the team was “thrilled” to have Gauff as an ambassador of the new 327/237 campaign, noting that she’s both a “brilliant athlete” and a role model for a generation.

“Like Casablanca, she is only at the beginning of an inevitably exciting journey,” Tajer said. “It takes hard work and dedication to make your dreams a reality, and I have absolutely no doubt that she will.”

The new Casablanca x New Balance collaboration reimagines the previous look using a darker red hue. Both new styles were made available for purchase in late May via the Casablanca site, with the 327 starting at $195 and the 237 starting at $170. At the time of this writing, the shoes were listed as sold out on the Casablanca site. Also in late May, the new 327 and 237 made their respective debuts at retailers worldwide.

The red monogram-adorned 327 and 237 models were also featured last month in Complex’s release guide.

Back in January, Casablanca debuted its Fall/Winter 2021 pieces by way of an inventive digital presentation inspired by Formula One racing.