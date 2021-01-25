With his new Casablanca collection, designer and founder Charaf Tajer took inspiration from—among other things—Formula One racing.

The launch of the Fall/Winter 2021 pieces, which were seen over the weekend via an inventive digital presentation, was promoted with a classic movie poster touting the fitting name of the collection: Grand Prix.

Notably, the collection—detailed in a recent Vogue piece featuring comments from Tajer himself—includes the debut of a full line of women’s wear pieces. Fans can also expect bags, jewelry, and accessories.

As you may recall, Casablanca was among the brands recently named the best of 2020, joining the likes of Supreme and Fear of God, among others.

Below, peep a selection of looks from the collection. And for more info on all things Casablanca, click here.

Image via Yannis Meynadier/Casablanca

Image via Yannis Meynadier/Casablanca

Image via Yannis Meynadier/Casablanca

Image via Yannis Meynadier/Casablanca

Image via Yannis Meynadier/Casablanca

Image via Yannis Meynadier/Casablanca

Image via Yannis Meynadier/Casablanca

Image via Yannis Meynadier/Casablanca

Image via Yannis Meynadier/Casablanca

Image via Yannis Meynadier/Casablanca

Image via Yannis Meynadier/Casablanca

Image via Yannis Meynadier/Casablanca

Image via Yannis Meynadier/Casablanca

Image via Yannis Meynadier/Casablanca

Image via Yannis Meynadier/Casablanca

Image via Yannis Meynadier/Casablanca

Image via Yannis Meynadier/Casablanca

Image via Yannis Meynadier/Casablanca

Image via Yannis Meynadier/Casablanca

Image via Yannis Meynadier/Casablanca

Image via Yannis Meynadier/Casablanca

Image via Yannis Meynadier/Casablanca

Image via Yannis Meynadier/Casablanca

Image via Yannis Meynadier/Casablanca

Image via Yannis Meynadier/Casablanca

Image via Yannis Meynadier/Casablanca

Image via Yannis Meynadier/Casablanca

Image via Yannis Meynadier/Casablanca

Image via Yannis Meynadier/Casablanca

Image via Yannis Meynadier/Casablanca