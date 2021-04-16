Bottega Veneta’s Puddle Boots seem to be everywhere since they dropped at its Fall/Winter 2020 runway show last year. And it makes sense. These big bright and chunky rain boots are bold, easy to identify—everyone knows you are wearing Bottega—but have a relatively affordable price point at $650. And they’ve been worn in a variety of ways by celebrities and influencers like Lil Yachty, ASAP Ferg, Justin Bieber, and Bloody Osiris.

It’s a rubber slip-on ankle boot that takes inspiration from classic Chelsea boots (and an old Celine boot, but more on that later), the Puddle Boots are constructed with of biodegradable polymer, which gives it a unique and slick look. The boot is lightweight, waterproof, lined with cotton, and boasts a Nappa leather footbed. Currently available in five colorways, the boot has grown to become a must-have item since its debut last year.

Here’s everything you need to know about Bottega the Veneta Puddle Boots.